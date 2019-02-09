Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann hails professionalism of players in victory over his former club Peterborough United

Grant McCann was full of praise for his Doncaster Rovers side for the way they handled playing against ten man Peterborough United.

Rovers found themselves 1-0 down at half time but Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough were also down to ten men having lost Tyler Denton to a second bookable offence on 44 minutes.

Grant McCann alongside former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson

And Rovers roared back after the break with an own goal from Ben White plus strikes from John Marquis and Kieran Sadlier seeing them turn the tables in an ill-tempered affair.

McCann hailed the professionalism of his players for showing calm heads after the break.

"That's the first time we've had to play against ten men this year and I thought we handled it well," he said.

"Some teams think it's going to be easier than what it is and end up on the wrong end of a result.

"I thought we showed good character. It was a big team talk from me at half time and it was all about professionalism which we showed. Don’t be getting drawn into any nonsense on the pitch.

“Focus on the game and winning the game.

“I thought we switched the play better in the second half. We kept trying to play through in the first half.”

McCann said he caught his players arguing in the dressing room after the game after failing to extend their advantage beyond 3-1.

"The group that I've got were shouting and arguing with each other after the game - they were disappointed to only win 3-1," he said.

"That speaks volumes really.

"They are getting my mentality to score, score and score again.

"John Marquis and Matty Blair were having a little ding-dong because they want more goals.

"Maybe we took our foot off the gas when we went to 3-1 and our decision making in the final third wasn't great.

"But today was about getting the three points and we've done just that."

The victory took Rovers above Peterborough into the play-off positions with two games in hand.

READ MORE

Rovers 3 Peterborough 1 – on-the-whistle report