Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann hails award-chasing Mallik Wilks

Grant McCann believes Mallik Wilks’ excellent recent performances for Doncaster Rovers are down to the striker’s increasing belief in his own abilities.

Wilks has been Rovers’ best attacking player over the last three or four games and has netted four goals in his last six outings.

It is a run that has helped earn him a nomination for the PFA Bristol Street Motors player of the month award.

And McCann has hailed the progression of the forward since his arrival on loan from Leeds United last summer.

“I think he's grown as the season has gone,” McCann said.

“I think he’s got stronger.

“He’s got more belief in himself.

“He started the season well but then we’d get maybe one or two good games out of him or he'd be not so good and then come back again.

“It was like that for a long time but now he has started to perform at a consistent level.

“That is down to himself really.

“He can perform for longer spells in games.

“It's a credit to him and the way that he has approached it.”

McCann admits the recent performances have been of the standard he expected of the forward when he signed him last summer.

And he is confident Wilks – who has netted 13 goals this season – will make an impact higher up the football pyramid in years to come.

“This is what I expected we would get from him but I think he can be better,” McCann said.

“The lad has got everything to play in the Championship, whether that's with Leeds, us or somebody else.

“He’s got all the attributes.”

Wilks is up against five other players for the PFA player of the month award, which is now open to public voting.

Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow, Luton Town duo James Wilson and Matty Pearson, Sunderland midfielder Aiden McGeady and Burton Albion’s Bradley Collins are also nominated for the prize.

To vote for the award click HERE.