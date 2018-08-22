Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann explains why he will not be signing Romario Vieira

Romario Vieira, pictured in action for Leeds.
Romario Vieira, pictured in action for Leeds.

Former Leeds United youngster Romario Vieira will not be joining Doncaster Rovers.

The 20-year-old midfielder spent time on trial at Rovers this summer after being released by Leeds.

“Romario’s left the club,” said McCann.

“Romario was more of a [long term] project and we felt, looking at the young lads who we’ve got at the club, it wouldn’t be the right thing to bring a player in that was on par with a Cody Prior or a Jacob Fletcher or a Morgan James.

“We’ve got to believe in the players that are here. They’ve been given pro contracts for a reason.

“We’ve got to get amongst them and when they join in with the first team we’ve got to make sure they’re ready for the first team.

“That was the reason I didn’t do it.”