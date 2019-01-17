Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann explains ‘arrogance’ comment after Wycombe defeat

Grant McCann has explained his ‘arrogance’ remark in the aftermath of last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Wycombe Wanderers - and who it was aimed at.

McCann said Rovers ‘were a bit arrogant’ after going 2-0 up at Adams Park.

Wycombe scored three times in the last 13 minutes to stage a remarkable recovery.

It was the first time this season Rovers have lost a league game having taken the lead.

Ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Burton Albion, McCann said he stood by his comments – and that the things he saw which irritated him stemmed from inexperience.

“We've got some young boys in there - Mallik Wilks and Herbie Kane for example - who have been absolutely outstanding for us this season,” he said.

“But they're learning the game. Mallik and Herbie are learning the game.

“You can get away with it when you're 3-0 up.

“But when you're 2-0 up and it's a dodgy score you don't need to be taking three, four, five, six touches. You don't need to be going down faking an injury and then standing up and clapping the Wycombe fans. You don't do that.

“We've ironed that out this week.

“We're here to win football games. And by doing that you keep doing what gets you in the lead at 2-0 up.

“They know that. It's been ironed out this week.

“That's what I mean about taking your foot off the gas and maybe being a wee bit arrogant.

“There's not a bit of arrogance about the two boys. They're two humble boys.

“But if you to start doing that, that's what will happen to you. It'll come back and bite you on the backside.

“We have to make sure we keep level, we don't get ahead of ourselves. Win, lose or draw, 2-0 up or 2-0 down, we stay calm, we play our game and try and get the job done.”