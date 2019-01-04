Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann discusses prospect of further signings and potential outgoings

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers have completed their January transfer window business – and insists no key players will be leaving.

The Free Press understands a number of Rovers players whose contracts are due to expire in the summer have attracted interest from clubs in the Championship and League One.

But McCann says none of his players, with the possible exception of back-up forward Paul Taylor, are going anywhere during the current transfer window.

Rovers are also braced for the possibility of bids for League One’s leading scorer John Marquis but insist the player is not for sale.

“We’ve done our business,” said McCann, who has added Kieran Sadlier, Tyler Smith and Aaron Lewis to the squad.

“We did our business probably three or four weeks before the window opened.

“We’re finished.

“We won’t be bringing any more players in and there won’t be anybody leaving.”

Rovers have a long list of senior players who will be out of contract this summer and they have been instructed to earn a new deal by the manager.

Among them, Tommy Rowe, Niall Mason, Joe Wright and Andy Butler are thought to have attracted interest from elsewhere.

But McCann insists he is yet to receive any formal enquiries for his players.

“I’m confident [of keeping the current group of players together],” he said.

“There’s always going to be interest in players but I haven’t had a phone call and the club hasn’t had a phone call.

“If I had any phone calls I’d tell the players first and then I’d tell you [the media].

“There’s been no interest in any of our players. There might be. Their agents might be pushing them somewhere.

“But, like I’ve said before, if anyone wants to leave, they can go. It’s as simple as that. I want people who want to play for Doncaster Rovers.

“If anyone thinks the grass is greener they can leave. By all means go for it. But I can tell you this is a good football club that’s on the up.”

He added: “I’ve not had any phone calls and hopefully we’ll keep it that way.

“We’re not in a position where we want to sell anyone.

“We want to keep the squad together. We want to keep making the squad stronger, which we are.

“Over the next few months we’ll extend a few of the players’ contracts, which we’ve agreed and done months in advance.

“We’re in a good place at the moment.”

Rovers have also extended loan deals for Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks until the end of the season.

Shaun Cummings’ short term deal, which is due to expire later this month, is unlikely to be extended.