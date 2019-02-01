Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann discusses potential for permanent Paul Downing move

Grant McCann admits he could be keen to offer Paul Downing a permanent move to Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

The centre half joined on loan for the rest of the season from Blackburn Rovers last week.

With Downing’s contract at Ewood Park set to expire in the summer, McCann admits he has already given consideration to offering a deal to the 27-year-old.

“He's someone we're definitely keeping an eye on,” McCann said.

“At this moment I didn't want to make a decision on it, just yet because of a few different things, and I've had a meeting with the chairman to sort out a few things.

“He is someone who if he keeps doing what he's doing, he's happy, we're happy then it's something we'd like to do, to keep him here for a few years.

“But it is early yet.”

Downing impressed on his debut for Rovers last weekend in the win over Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.

He faces a battle to retain his place for Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth with Andy Butler returning from suspension and Tom Anderson having performed well in recent weeks.

McCann believes Rovers have another excellent defensive option on their hands and, importantly, one who was ready to play immediately after signing.

“We knew he'd had some game exposure and he looked every bit what he is,” McCann said.

“He's a Championship defender, calm, assured, reads the play well, can play and pass the ball.

“He can defend. I think in the first ten seconds of the game last week he was putting in a brave header.

“He's a good player, he gives us really good options.”