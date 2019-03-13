Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann blunt with Herbie Kane about dip in form

Grant McCann revealed he had an open and honest chat with Herbie Kane about the Liverpool loanee’s dip in form before dropping him to the bench on Tuesday night.

In recent weeks Kane has struggled to reach the levels of performance he showed during the first half of his loan spell.

And it culminated in McCann naming him among the substitutes for the draw with Blackpool.

The 20-year-old came off the bench and delivered a much brighter showing, much to the delight of the Rovers boss.

“Like any position, if you step off it then there's someone who can come in,” McCann said.

“Like you saw with Herbie Kane.

“I spoke to Herb and said to him that he’s been outstanding for us this season but in the last couple of performances he’s dipped.

“It has nothing to do with any injury. Herbie has got no injury whatsoever.

“He had a tight groin but it has cleared.

“When he came on at Blackpool he showed it again.

”Sometimes you just need to take someone out and put them back in again.

“Herbie showed that and I was pleased with his reaction and very pleased with his performance.

McCann believes Kane has responded well to the honesty shown to him.

And he revealed he was looking for the same reaction from other players after he shook up the side at Bloomfield Road.

“James Coppinger was the only player we really rested at Blackpool,” McCann said, explaining his team selection.

“With Copps it was more which game we wanted to pick for him because we need to look after him.

“He is so important to us. And when he came on he set up the goal and I think that is 16 assists for the season for him. It’s phenomenal.

”I was pleased with the boys.

“I think the biggest thing was energy, the verve and the tempo that we played at. We brought that back.”