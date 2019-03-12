Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann and Paul Gerrard accept FA misconduct charges

Grant McCann and Paul Gerrard have accepted their FA charge over comments made to a match official during Doncaster Rovers' controversial draw with Charlton Athletic.

McCann and goalkeeping coach Gerrard were both charged with a breach of rule FA Rule E3, alleging they used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official in or around the tunnel area.

While accepting the charge, both have requested a hearing with the FA's disciplinary panel, keen for an opportunity to recount their side of the story.

"We sent a reply to request a hearing so we can go down and speak to them face to face," McCann said.

"We've admitted it. We couldn't do anything else really.

"It lingers on and you end up fighting a losing battle.

"We'll admit it, we'll go to speak to them.

"Hopefully when they see my personality and how I am, and Gez really, they'll see we're not those type of people.

"I don't want that reputation because that's not me."

McCann has spoken regularly this season over his frustration at mistakes made by match officials - something which came again at the weekend when John Marquis was sent off for two bookable offences at AFC Wimbledon.

And he hopes a potential hearing with the FA will allow him to air his views.

"I think they will listen," he said.

"I've never been down there. I've only been booked twice and that was in the last couple of games.

"I've always had quite a good disciplinary record as a manager.

"Hopefully when they see me and know the relationship I have with Dave Allison [national director of Professional Game Match Officials Limited] both good and bad.

"I've phoned to tell him how good a referee was or for a bit of advice on a decision.

"Hopefully that stands me in good stead when I go to see them."

The incident which sparked McCann and Gerrard's charges saw Rovers have a last minute winner ruled out of offside and came at the end of a game in which they had been on the wrong end of several contentious offside decisions.