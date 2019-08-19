Doncaster Rovers 'fully expected' Bolton Wanderers game to go ahead
Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin has confirmed the club learned of Bolton Wanderers’ decision to postpone Tuesday night’s scehduled match via social media.
Bolton announced in a statement at 3.45pm on Monday that they were postponing the League One fixture at the University of Bolton Stadium due to concerns for the welfare of the young players they have been forced to field in games this season.
But the decision had been reached without agreement from either Rovers or the EFL.
Rovers had fully expected to be travelling to Lancashire on Tuesday after completing their preparations. Boss Darren Moore had completed his pre-match press duties for the game around an hour before the announcement was made.
Chief executive Baldwin says Rovers will now consult with the EFL to determine the next course of action regarding the fixture.
He said: “Bolton Wanderers have postponed this game without the agreement of Rovers or the EFL, and we were surprised to learn of the news via Bolton’s social media.
“We have a lot of sympathy for Bolton’s plight, but we’ve prepared for this game as normal and fully expected it to go ahead.
“We will work with the EFL to understand this situation and keep supporters as informed as we can when we are able to say more.”