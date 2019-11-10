Doncaster Rovers: Focused Rakish Bingham out to secure his Rovers future

Rakish Bingham

The striker had been without a club since leaving Cheltenham Town at the end of last season before he penned a short term deal with Rovers last week.

Being without an employer proved mentally challenging for the 26-year-old and, as he looks to secure a longer term future at the Keepmoat, it is something he is desperate to avoid again.

“That period has been hard, it’s been tough mentally," he told the Free Press.

“It's been about keeping myself in good nick and being ready when that opportunity comes for you.

“God willing, thankfully, it has come for me.

“Now it is about grabbing the opportunity with both hands and making sure I’m not in that position again.”

Being in good nick is something the former Wigan Athletic striker has succeeded in having been handed his Rovers debut off the bench in Saturday’s draw with Burton Albion.

He had only trained with Rovers for little over a week prior to that but managed to impress sufficiently to earn his contract and also show his fitness was up to scratch.

But he says there is still plenty of work to be done to reach the levels of his new team mates.

“I’ve been training, keeping myself ticking over and making sure I’m in good condition so where ever I went I was in top nick,” he said.

“Though I was working outside of football it's done me well because I’m not too far off I don’t think.

“I feel there is still a way to go but my base is good. It’s a fit bunch of lads and I just want to be up there with them.”

Bingham continued working on his fitness with a 45 minute outing for the U23s in Tuesday's 6-2 demolition of Huddersfield Town, where he managed to get on the scoresheet.

And he says he is enjoying the settling in process at the club.

“I’ve had a good feel of the lads and what they’re all about,” he said.

“I didn't have to think twice about signing.

"It's a great bunch of lads, a great club and if anything it is on the up.

“I feel it’s the right time for me. It’s another challenge, in League One and I want to stake my claim in League One.

“It’s a chance to prove what I’m capable of and to ultimately try to earn a longer contract.