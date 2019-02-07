Doncaster Rovers: Five questions to ask at Meet the Owners

Doncaster Rovers fans will again get the opportunity to question the club’s hierarchy at Thursday night’s biannual Meet the Owners event.

Here are five questions worth putting to the top table:

1. What is the club’s loan policy?

Five loan players, the maximum number allowed in a matchday squad, were named in the starting line-up at Portsmouth at the weekend: Aaron Lewis, Paul Downing, Herbie Kane, Mallik Wilks and Tyler Smith.

Not so long ago Rovers said they wanted to move away from relying too heavily on loan players – so what will the stance be next season?

2. Will the current contract situation ever be repeated?

More than 20 senior players went into this season in the final year of their deal.

Is this something the club will strive to avoid in the future?

3. Too many young players aren’t making the grade. Why?

It’s one thing handing out professional deals to young players, another thing developing them into first team players.

Jacob Fletcher, who looked like an outstanding prospect last season, was among the latest batch of young players to be released last month.

Why are these kids not progressing?

4. What is the future of the academy?

Rovers are mulling over whether to be the best Category 3 academy they can be or pump in the required investment to move up to Category 2.

When will this decision be made?

And, with other clubs now choosing to scrap their academy altogether, what value do Rovers place on their youth set-up?

5. What is the latest on the Belles takeover?

At the last MTO we heard that Rovers hoped to ‘bottom out conversations with the Belles very soon’.

Why has the takeover not yet been resolved and is it still likely to happen?