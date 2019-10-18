Doncaster Rovers: Find yourselves again quickly urges Darren Moore

Darren Moore

That is the verdict of boss Darren Moore who admits his side were ‘not themselves’ in their defeat to Oxford United last week – their fourth consecutive game without a win.

With Rovers welcoming a Bristol Rovers side currently riding high in the table on Saturday, Moore says his players must quickly rediscover themselves if they are to return to winning ways.

“I think we’ve just got to get back and find the form that has brought us the plaudits we've had this season,” he said.

“It’s been the first one really of anything we can look at in depth of what we've not done right.

“As a group and as a team we share in that together. When we win we win as a team and when we lose we lose as a team.

“We move on after not showing a true reflection of ourselves. We turn and go again.”

Moore believes last weekend’s defeat was the first time significant questions could be asked over a performance from his side this season.

“We’ve lost games where goals have come late but the timing of the goals last week were crucial – just before half time and just after, so it gave something for them to hold onto,” he said.

“It gave us an uphill task. Not to say that we haven’t been there before or we haven’t the capability of doing it.

“But you don’t want to lose goals in that manner and that fashion.

“I suppose too they were goals that were not us.

“We’ve learned from it and we quickly move on. You don’t get much time to ponder on a loss.