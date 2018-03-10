Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson's pride in response to Rotherham defeat with point at Southend

Darren Ferguson praised his Doncaster Rovers side for a positive response from the disappointing defeat at Rotherham United as they battled out a goalless draw at Southend United.

Ferguson was particularly delighted given the poor playing surface at Roots Hall which made play unpredictable.

The Rovers boss felt his side handled the conditions well while showing strong character.

"I think the game was one of limited chances," Ferguson said.

"They had a couple first half, we had a couple and it was similar in the second half. Marko made a really good save.

"I cannot fault my players. They gave me everything I asked of them.

"It shows good character to come here after the defeat at Rotherham. Even in the last minute when they were putting balls in the box, we dealt with them fine.

"I don;t think we've had back-to-back defeats since September so again that shows the character of the team and the determination to work hard as a team.

"As long as they keep doing that, I'll always support them and protect them.

"There are moments when they will frustrate you but you have to accept that. We're a League One team.

"I felt once or twice we could have been better when we got into their last third.

"It was difficult to do what we wanted to do at times, given the way the pitch was.

"But when we did do it, I thought we did it very well and played right through them.

"James Coppinger again was the one with real quality.

"The front two worked hard.

"A clean sheet and their goalkeeper made two incredible saves in the first half."

