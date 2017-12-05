Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson’s praise for ‘outstanding’ striker

Darren Ferguson praised John Marquis for ‘showing what he is all about’ in Doncaster Rovers’ 3-0 FA Cup win over Scunthorpe United.

The striker has struggled to replicate his form of last season so far this term.

Despite not scoring in the win over Iron, Marquis delivered the sort of aggressive and effective performance supporters became accustomed to during the march to promotion from League Two.

The 25-year-old pressed superbly, causing plenty of problems for the Scunthorpe defence and paving the way for Liam Mandeville to score the third goal.

Ferguson last week said it was key for Rovers to remove an element of frustration which often influences Marquis’ decisions on the pitch.

But the Rovers boss was full of praise for the striker, as he helped power Rovers to the win.

“John was outstanding,” Ferguson said. “Absolutely outstanding.

“That is what John is all about.

“He may not have scored but I didn’t see any disappointment in him.

“He worked his socks off and those centre halves, he gave them a hard time.

“When he’s like that he’s a real handful because he often occupies more than one defender.

“I felt him and Alfie Beestin did very well and then Liam Mandeville came on and scored.”

Marquis has scored seven goals so far this season but has scored just once in his last seven league outings.