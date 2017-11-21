Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson’s frustration as missed chances prove costly in defeat to Wigan Athletic

Goals are on the top of the agenda for Darren Ferguson after Doncaster Rovers drew another blank at Wigan last night.

Rovers fell to a 3-0 loss to the promotion favourites but missed good chances, none more so than a gilt-edged one for John Marquis, moments before Wigan grabbed a second.

With only four goals scored in the last seven matches in the league, Ferguson has implored his side to show more of a killer touch in front of goal.

“The areas that we’re getting in to, the quality has let us down,” he said after the defeat at the DW Stadium.

“There’s a step up but it’s not a gigantic step.

“I think League One is stronger than it’s been for a long time but it’s not a factor when you have chances four and five yards out.

“I think we’ve got to start taking them.

“We’ve got to find a way of getting more goals.

“You can go on about formations and the rest of it but we’ve got to have a bit more quality in the final third.

“Clearly it’s the area we need to improve on.

“Tonight the goals we gave away were poor but we’ve defended well recently.

“We came up against a side with a lot of quality.”

Damaging Rovers’ attacking ranks is an injury to Andy Williams, who came off the bench at the break but was forced off 18 minutes later.

Ferguson said: “It’s a terrible blow because it looks like a bad one.

“We just have to look at it. It was a bad tackle on the boy.

“It looks like it was his ankle that he’s damaged. He was in a lot of pain.

“Andy being Andy he wanted to carry on but he couldn’t.

“Actually he did all right when he came on and he would have given me an option for Saturday because clearly we’re not scoring enough goals.”

Ferguson confirmed striker Liam Mandeville was absent because he rotated the players on the bench.