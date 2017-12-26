Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson's delight at efficiency in seeing off Northampton

Darren Ferguson was delighted with the comfortable manner of Rovers' 3-0 win over Northampton Town as much as the scoreline itself.

Rovers secured back to back league wins for the first time this season as they saw off the Cobblers with relative ease at the Keepmoat.

James Coppinger put Rovers ahead just after the half hour before Niall Mason netted his second penalty in as many games after John Marquis was fouled by Matt Grimes.

And Andy Butler rounded off the game on 66 minutes by bundling in from close range.

With this clash being Rovers' second of four in a nine day period, Ferguson was delighted with the manner in which his side saw out the game in as little fuss as possible.

He said: "If you can imagine a game going as well as it possible could have then that was one of those.

"We were very comfortable, got a clean sheet, got three goals and could have had more.

"I thought we managed the game very well.

"I'm very pleased with the players. At this stage of the season it is all about picking up points.

"I'm not too bothered about how good the performances are at this period of the year, it's just about getting the results.

"My players were very professional today.

"I thought we did what we had to do in the second half.

"The third goal when a game is at 2-0 is so important. We had an opportunity to really kill the game off and that is what happened.

"I'm really disappointed we didn't get a fourth because I thought we had opportunities to.

"I'm delighted with the players and the result. It's a really good day's work."

Ferguson shuffled his side just three days on from their hard-fought win at Bristol Rovers with Alfie May, Ben Whiteman and James Coppinger coming back into the side.

