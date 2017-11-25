Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson hails spirit of side after turnaround win over MK Dons

Darren Ferguson praised Rovers' character in the come-from-behind win over MK Dons.

Rovers turned in a poor first half performance after falling behind to an early goal from Chuks Aneke.

Play was panicky, resulting in misplaced passes and poor decision making which only increased the pressure on them.

But they rallied superbly after the break with goals from John Marquis and substitute Matty Blair helping them turn the game on its head.

While pledging to focus on the negatives in training on Monday, Ferguson preferred to look at the positives as Rovers returned to winning ways.

"We had to show a lot of determination and character about our performance, which we did," Ferguson said.

"The early goal from Milton Keynes affected us too much and we were probably fortunate to be only one goal behind at half time.

"You get games like that. The goal affected us and we couldn't get any control of the game.

"They were dominant in the middle of the pitch which I was surprised about because we had four strong lads in there.

"At half time we just had a chat, I told them one or two things and Alfie Beestin came on and did very well.

"In the main it was about the character of the players.

"At 1-0 down after a 3-0 defeat and not a good performance by any stretch of the imagination in the first half, fans moaning and having a right go, understandably I suppose.

"The second half we showed the character you have to show at times, especially in this league

"Credit to the players for that, they deserve a lot of credit for coming back and winning that game."

READ MORE Paul Goodwin's on-the-whistle report - Rovers 2 MK Dons 1