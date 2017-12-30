Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson 'couldn't be happier with players' after Rochdale win

Darren Ferguson says he could not be happier with his Doncaster Rovers players after they rounded off Christmas week with a third consecutive win.

First half goals from Ben Whiteman and Alfie May earned Rovers a 2-0 triumph over Rochdale at the Keepmoat - a result which moved them up to tenth in the League One standings.

And Ferguson was pleased with another strong performance from his side.

"It was a good win," he said. "We did what we had to do.

"It's another clean sheet so I'm delighted with that. It's three on the bounce.

"It was just about getting the win. It wasn't very pretty. It was a hard pitch to play on, it was hard in areas, especially the middle of the pitch.

"But we did what we had to do and ground out another really good win.

"I'm really delighted with the players and the week we've had couldn't have gone any better really.

"Three clean sheets, three wins and I don't think there will be many teams that get three wins out of three in this period.

"So I can't be any happier with the effort and the commitment the players have shown."

Rovers came under some pressure in the second half as Rochdale threw everything they had at trying to find a way back into the game.

Though they contributed themselves to the increase in pressure, Ferguson said he could not be disappointed at any aspect of Rovers' play.

"There was no disappointment in my players," he said.

"The change helped, getting Matty Blair on because they nullified [James] Coppinger a little bit.

"We went with a bit more width and I felt he managed to get us up the pitch.

"Matty did well and he's definitely in my thinking for Monday.

"I'll go and watch Peterborough and see what I get out of that."

Rovers head to Peterborough on New Year's Day looking to continue their excellent recent run.

