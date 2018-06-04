Doncaster Rovers: Fellow strikers will be stronger for next season insists Marquis

John Marquis insists his fellow strikers at Doncaster Rovers should carry a lot of confidence heading into next season.

Rovers’ attacking ranks lived a troubled existence in the most recent campaign with only Marquis delivering any real consistency until Alfie Beestin’s superb conclusion to the season.

Alex Kiwomya was ruled out for half the season following his battle with the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome, which undoubtedly effected his form when available.

After a bright start, Alfie May suffered a hernia injury and struggled to rediscover his previous form.

Beestin (2), May (6) and Kiwomya (1) managed nine goals between them in comparison to Marquis’ haul of 15.

Regardless of overall form, Marquis believes the experience of a season in League One will stand all three in good stead as they look for better next term.

“I think all three would admit they would have liked to have scored more goals,” Marquis told The Star.

“It’s hard because it’s difficult to nail down a position and stay in the team with the way our form was.

“There were changes to the team because of not winning on a consistent basis. Players weren’t able to be in for six, seven games at a time.

“They are all young. They’ve all got a lot of games under their belts.

“I’m sure if you offered Alfie Beestin and Alfie May the amount of games they have played so far in League One at the start of the year they’d have snapped your hand off.

“I think they’ve got to be very happy with how they’ve done.

“They’ve definitely improved and for a lot of players’ first full years in League One, it’s been a good year, building-wise.”

Rovers assistant boss Gain Strachan revealed the club are looking to add a striker with greater physicality during this summer.