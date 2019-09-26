Doncaster Rovers: The fate of trialist Harrison Myring

Doncaster Rovers

Former Leicester City striker Myring has trained with Rovers in recent weeks and featured in Tuesday’s win for the U23s against Portsmouth.

Moore says the 18-year-old is set for more game time as he bids for a contract at the Keepmoat.

“These are the things where players are out there on a free transfer and it gives us an opportunity to have a look at them,” he said.

“What we’ve done with Harrison Myring is have him in over the last couple of weeks. We've decided to give him a couple of games and we’re having a real good look at him in terms of training and games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s someone that’s not played for two or three months.

“It’s really hard to make a decision on some of these players on two or three days.

“You want to give them two or three weeks and if the potential is there that we think is there, you get to see it first hand.

“At the moment, Harrison is just training and playing games and we’re hoping to give him another in-house game next week.”

Myring played an hour for the U23s and impressed with an aggressive attacking performance while missing a couple of good chances.

Rovers’ U23 coach Gary McSheffrey admits he is excited by the potential of the former Foxes youngster.

“Harrison, I think he’s got good raw ability,” McSheffrey said.

“I just think we need to play to his strengths and other strikers’ strengths as well.

“I've tried to drum it into them that a lot striker nowadays at this age group, when you get to 18 to 21 years old, a lot of them want to come to the ball a lot.

“When you've got that pace and you come up against a team playing a high line you have to affect the game and exploit their weaknesses.

“I thought he could probably offered a bit more in possession, end product wise.

“But he’s a work in progress. He missed a lot of football in his youth team days at Leicester due to industry.

“We're just trying to get him up to the tempo what this club is at.

“Raw ability wise, he's got qualities and we think he could add to the group and add to the quality.