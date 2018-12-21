Red hot striker John Marquis admits his run-in with a Doncaster Rovers fan possibly gave him an ‘extra spark’.

Marquis reacted angrily after scoring against Chorley in the FA Cup last month following heckles from a supporter in the West Stand.

The 26-year-old has since scored five goals in his last six games and hopes to net for the fifth successive match against Oxford United this weekend.

Marquis, who has already equalled his 15-goal tally from last season, insists the altercation has not given him extra incentive.

But he did describe the incident as a ‘spark’ for him and fans alike.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a motivating factor,” said Marquis.

“I didn’t feel like my performances were bad.

“Sometimes it takes something to maybe give you an extra spark.

“It’s maybe given me an extra spark.

“Maybe it’s given the supporters an extra spark.

“Maybe it’s given them a chance to realise he’s actually doing pretty well.

“I’ve matched the number I scored last season and I’m up there with the top scorers in League One.

“It’s maybe been a bit of a spark for everyone really, and for me to think if I keep getting a hard time then maybe I need to do what I’m doing a bit more effectively.

“I’ve not looked at it and gone ‘I can’t wait till I’m back at the Keepmoat and I can score and I run over to them and do whatever’.

“It’s nothing like that.

“The goals have started going in again and that’s just football. You go through good and bad patches.

“I’m on a good one at the moment and I want it to continue.

“Hopefully I can have a four and a half month good patch until the end of the season.”