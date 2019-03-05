Doncaster Rovers: FA charge for Grant McCann over outburst after controversial Charlton draw

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann and goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard have been charged by the Football Association over comments made to a match official during last weekend’s controversial draw with Charlton Athletic.

McCann and Gerrard have both been charged with a breach of rule FA Rule E3, alleging they used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official in or around the tunnel area.

The pair have until 6pm on Friday, March 8 to respond to the charge.

McCann was frustrated by what he termed five incorrect offside decisions during the 1-1 draw, culminating in Rovers seeing a last gasp winner controversially chalked off.

The Rovers boss initially celebrated by leaving his technical area before remonstrating with the assistant referee after he spotted the raised flag.

He was subsequently shown a yellow card – his second in two matches – by referee Ben Toner.