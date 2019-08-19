Doncaster Rovers: EFL statement on postponement of Bolton Wanderers fixture
The EFL has issued a statement confirming they had not been consulted by Bolton Wanderers over the club’s decision to postpone their scheduled meeting with Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.
Bolton – who are currently in administration and awaiting a takeover – took the decision to call off the League One match due to concerns over the welfare of the teenagers which their current situation has forced them to field so far this season.
But there was no consultation with either Rovers or the league beforehand.
A statement from the EFL read: “Bolton Wanderers has this afternoon announce it will not fulfil its League One fixture against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday 20 August 2019.
“The Club has stated it has taken the decision to postpone the game as a result of concerns over the welfare of its young players given the frequency of fixtures and the impact this would have on their physical and emotional well-being.
“The EFL understands the challenging position the Club currently finds itself in whilst negotiations continue over its purchase.
“However, it would have expected the Club to have first interfaced with the EFL, giving it an opportunity to consider the application to postponed, and consulted with the Club’s opposition, Doncaster Rovers before making a public announcement.
“The EFL remains acutely aware of the ongoing risks this challenging and complex situation has to the integrity of the competition.”