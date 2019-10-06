Doncaster Rovers: Donervon Daniels on 'meticulous' Darren Moore

Donervon Daniels

Donervon Daniels was mentored by the Rovers boss as a youngster at West Bromwich Albion and says that continued even beyond his departure from The Hawthorns four years ago.

The 25-year-old has long looked up to Moore and is thankful for the guidance he has been provided with over the years.

But he admits his admiration has only increased since arriving at Rovers himself at the start of last month, on loan from Luton Town.

"It's more so coming in here," he told the Free Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In our early relationship it was more of him helping me develop and understanding my position but coming in here and seeing him work for a group and seeing how meticulous he is has been really good.

"It's helped me and as you can see the team is thriving.

"We play a system where we can defend but we're also very good when we can pass."

The meticulousness mentioned by Daniels is something which Moore himself has only spoken about in vague terms since his own arrival at Rovers in July.

He has talked regularly about the work that has been and will be done on the training ground as he looks to mould Rovers into a style of football he insists upon.

But Daniels offered a deeper explanation to Moore's methods and the precise nature of the work of which the Rovers boss speaks.

"He's meticulous in the way he wants us to play," Daniels said.

"We sit down in the classroom on Monday and Tuesday and reflect on Saturday's performance in every detail, clip by clip.

"And come Thursday, we sit down in the classroom again and he identifies how he wants us to play on the Saturday against the opponents we're up against.

"On the training pitch every day we're going through shape, slowing it down so there is no room for error, there's no misunderstanding."

On his own relationship with Moore, Daniels said he jumped at the chance to work under him again.

The versatile defender signed for Luton Town - managed by Moore's former right hand man at West Brom Graeme Jones - at the end of August following a period training with the club.

He was immediately loaned to Rovers until January as he sought to get up to speed for potentially playing Championship football in the second half of the season.

And Daniels feels he is in good hands with Moore as he seeks to achieve that ambition.

"We've stayed in contact ever since I left West Brom at 19 or 20," he said.

"He's always been like a mentor to me, playing in the same position.

"He helped me all through my youth career.

"It was a great opportunity for me to be under his leadership.

"He's incredible at that kind of stuff.