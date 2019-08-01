Doncaster Rovers: Details on other positions Darren Moore is looking to recruit plus trialists Alex Baptiste and Jamie Ward

Jamie Ward

Moore revealed two offers are in place for strikers with proven goalscoring pedigree as he looks to offset the loss of John Marquis, who joined Portsmouth on Wednesday.

But he is also pressing ahead with plans to recruit elsewhere in his side and insists he will explore all options for improving his squad as Rovers gear up for their first game of the season on Saturday against Gillingham.

"Every manager, if the right player comes up, you will sign them," said Moore, who revealed offers have been made to trialists Alex Baptiste and Jamie Ward.

"If it's going to add more depth and quality to the squad, you'll do it and we're no different here.

"The striker position is the most evident because of what has just happened but we're looking all over the pitch.

"I'm pleased with the goalkeeping situation because we've got two excellent keepers in there.

"But we could do with strengthening the defence.

"Even though we've got a lot of options in midfield, I still feel there is another one we can add in there to give us another dimension.

"And certainly in the front line to give us the depth.

"It's easy to bring the players in but the big thing for me is getting the right ones in for the style of play for the way we want to go.

"I can see how I want the team to look and I've identified those individuals that I want to being in."

Moore said initial conversations have been held with trialists Baptiste and Ward over permanent stays with Rovers.

"We could hear something in the not too distant future on those two," he said.

"We had a chat with them and that's in the process. Both players have the opportunity here but it has to be the right one for them and us.