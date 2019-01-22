Doncaster Rovers: Delight as ‘one of best defenders in League One’ Joe Wright signs new deal

Doncaster Rovers have tied down 'one of the best centre halves in League One' after Joe Wright signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

That is the verdict of Rovers manager Grant McCann after Wright committed his future to Rovers until the summer of 2021.

We understand at least one Championship club was interested in the centre half, who was enjoying a superb season prior to his injury.

But McCann said negotiations with the 23-year-old - currently in the latter stages of recovery from an ankle injury - progressed quickly, much to the boss' delight.

"His commitment to want to stay here was excellent," McCann said.

"The negotiations didn't last long. It was quite quick.

"He sees he can progress and get better as a player and a person here.

"We're delighted because when he's fit and firing, he's one of the best centre halves in the league."

Wright has made 81 appearances for Rovers since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

And he says the fact the Keepmoat feels like home was a big reason for him extending his stay.

“I’m really happy to get it over the line," Wright said. "I’ve been talking to the club for a while so I’m delighted to get it sorted.

“It shows the faith the gaffer has in me as I’ve been injured for a while, and it fills me with confidence that he’s offered me a deal.

“I’m a Yorkshire lad so this place feels like home to me, I’ve settled in over the past couple of years and made some very good friends here.”

Wright will receive a second injection into his ankle on Tuesday as Rovers look to speed up his recovery.

The centre half continues to feel pain in his ankle when kicking the ball but it is hoped he will be fit enough to play some part in Saturday's FA Cup tie with Oldham Athletic.

McCann said: "He's doing well with his fitness work with the physio.

"We're hoping he'll enjoy back in with training on Thursday and Friday after the injection.

"The weekend will come too soon for him but he may be involved in some form, we'll see how he goes."