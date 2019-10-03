Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore's message on club's 140th birthday
It is a very happy birthday to Doncaster Rovers as the club turns 140 today.
Manager Darren Moore offered his thoughts on the occasion and why the town should be proud of the club.
“A wonderful and happy anniversary to everyone connected with the football club.
“I feel proud to be part of it, as a player in the past and now as manager.
“I’m proud to be in charge as that 140th year comes around.
“Everybody connected with the football club, and I mean everybody, and the whole town too should feel really proud because they have a football club to be really, really proud of.
“It’s a congratulations to us all really, those that have played a part and those that continue to play a part in the club.
“The structure of the club is strong. The fanbase, the community in the area is strong.
“From talking about the football club, we all have a club, a stadium, an arena that we can all feel proud of.
“In terms of where the club is it, we can all feel pride, and also in what it does to reach out to the community.
“The club is reaching out far beyond to every life and soul that would have any aspirations of coming in to support Doncaster Rovers or Club Doncaster in any way.”
“That is why it should be a celebration for everyone connected with the football club.
“Let’s all have a right celebration on Thursday.”