Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore's delight as Rovers grab first win of his tenure

Darren Moore. Picture: Marie Caley

Much has been said about Moore's deep and long-running connection with the club since his return as boss last month.

And, with his voice rasping after an afternoon on the touchline, he spoke of his pride as Rovers finally got off the mark.

"I'm so pleased and happy for everyone at the club to get the win," he said.

"You want to get off the mark as early as you can.

"I look back at the two games before this and thought we may have been worthy of a win in those.

"You've still got to get over the line and I was very pleased to get the win.

"You especially want to do it in front of your own fans and to do it on the second outing here was pleasing and rewarding."

An injury time own goal from Wes Burns handed Rovers all three points from a competitive clash with the Lancashire outfit.

Fleetwood took the lead through Conor McAleny before Rovers hit back, first through Cameron John before James Coppinger curled in a stunning effort to put them ahead in a game for the first time this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors levelled through substitute Paddy Madden before Burns sliced into his own net from a Coppinger free kick.

"We knew we had to be at our best, certainly out of possession of the ball," Moore said.

"At times I thought we worked well to contain them and try to nullify them but they always carried that threat.

"There was never a moment in the game where we felt we could switch off because Fleetwood always carried the threat of scoring a goal.

"Credit to the boys, the way they stayed in the game.

"I thought it was no more than what we deserved with the fighting spirit, the endeavour and continuing to try to do the right things.

"I said to the boys that we're not even six weeks in. We've got a new team and they are trying to do what is being asked of them.

"We're trying to build each week with tough games coming each week.