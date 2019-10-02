Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on Victor Anichebe future

Victor Anichebe

The former Everton and West Bromwich Albion striker has been training with Rovers for more than a month as he looks to rebuild his career following a disastrous move to China.

It is understood Rovers structured a deal for the 32-year-old which was put to Anichebe's representatives last month.

But Moore says the former Nigeria international still needs work on his fitness before he would be willing to discuss a contract.

“You’d want to get it those levels where he’s got games under his belt,” Moore said.

“Match fitness is a completely different thing.

“People can see you in training but when you're on the football pitch, sprinting, changing directions and reapting it over and over again, your body has to be conditioned to it.”

On a deal, Moore said: “Potentially you can do anything with anybody.

"We'll wait and see.

“He's got to up it and get it higher.”

Moore says he will consider having Anchebe involved in behind-closed-doors games in a bid to help him gain match fintess.

And the Rovers says the striker has been valuable to have around at Cantley Park, showing the necessary work rate but also offering guidance to the club's younger forwards.

"We’ve been upping his training and credit to him he’s been getting to those levels,” Moore said.

“He's been working extremely hard and I would say he’s almost had a mini pre-season. It's been that much.

“Credit to him, he’s been getting through the workload.

“I’d imagine Victor now is probably trying to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel in terms of feeling that he’s getting back to where he probably should have been.

“It’s been time spent, nothing different with any short corners.

“The biggest thing for me is that he’s been a credit in here. He's been really good.

“his experience bit also him helping the younger ones – people like Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling who can only learn, Will Longbottom, Alex Kiwomya and Alfie May who can only learn off being around him.

“He's been relatively on his own, working off by himself.

But what we've tried to do is include him in training sessions and get him some football specific movement.