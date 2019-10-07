Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore left with little wiggle room over Leasing.com Trophy selection

Darren Moore

Injuries have left Rovers short of bodies in several areas of the side, meaning very few first team regulars will be excused from action.

Moore has pledged to assess the condition of his players on Tuesday morning, though the likes of Danny Amos and Shane Blaney are expected to start.

"Because of the lack of bodies because of the injuries we've got, we'll have to turn everybody around from Saturday," Moore said.

"We'll have to make one or two changes but I think the majority of them will probably be involved again - even though you are looking to make one or two changes."

Moore named a first choice side for the opening group game in the competition against Lincoln City last month due to Rovers having not played for ten days prior.

It is unlikely the team will be quite as strong for the clash with the Millers - though a win would take Rovers through to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Any players from the club's U23 group that are given the nod at the New York Stadium are being encouraged to use the opportunity to shine.

"We've got a development squad here and it's something I'm pleased that the club has gone down the lines of over the last two or three years," Moore said.

"They're the next group away from the first team and it's time for those players, in games like this, to show their progress in terms of their development.

"We'll look at the shape of the squad and we'll make our selection."