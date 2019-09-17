Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore keen to keep attacking endeavour despite Blackpool suckerpunch
Darren Moore will not seek to curb Doncaster Rovers' attacking enthusiasm despite being hit with a late suckerpunch against Blackpool.
Rovers fell to their first league defeat of the season as Armand Gnanduillet bundled in an added time winner for Blackpool.
The goal came through a late breakaway as Rovers were caught pushing for the winner themselves.
But having enjoyed their own late success this season, Moore is reluctant to be too hard on his squad as they look to bounce back.
"You could say we were trying too hard," Moore said. "But then against Rotherham we got the just rewards.
"How long is a piece of string in terms of it?
"I think the right thing was to try to win the game. I will always encourage that.
"It's just within in there are the right things to do at the right time.
"It's just about learning from it really.
"From the start of the season, thinking about the Rochdale game where we came back and those where we've come from behind and tasted success - it's bred into us as a team.
"It's what has brought us success up until now.
"You saw again against Blackpool that if we'd have won the game then we'd be talking about the endeavour to take the game to them.
"The performance was good, the endeavour was there and we've just been caught by a suckerpunch that we need to learn from.
"We will do. Collectively as a group we will do."