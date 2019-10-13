Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore happy with ability to play out from back despite errors at Oxford

Rovers keeper Seny Dieng

Rovers have been steadfast in their belief in playing out from the goalkeeper and through defence since Moore's arrival in the summer.

But they came under tremendous pressure from Oxford, who employed an energetic, smart press to deny Rovers space in which to operate.

And it caused multiple nervy moments, particularly when decision making came into question.

Moore is confident his side have shown throughout the campaign that they are adept at delivering the approach and he has no plans to alter that any time soon.

"That is one area where we've been absolutely spot on and strong," Moore said.

"I thought the conditions were perfect for us, absolutely perfect.

"There were areas where we were a bit loose and we needed to be more tidy and more clinical.

"But that has been an area that I've been perfectly fine with and happy with.

"We get back to it and there's always those areas where you can tighten up snd be stronger.

"At the same time Oxford did not want us to build up any momentum in the game, which you understand.

"But there were still opportunities for us to build some momentum. I just thought at times our decision making and the cleaness on the ball which we've been excellent with, was just a little bit lacking today.

"There were areas where we were a little bit off it but we get back to it on Monday and we learn from it and make sure we put it into practice in the next game."

Moore felt Rovers looked much more comfortable when in the opposition half.

And despite them failing to produce an effort on target in the 3-0 defeat, he believes there were chances created that could have been taken.

"I thought that once we penetrated and broke through their lines, opportunities were there for us," he said.

"I thought the opportunities were there. We're not coming out and saying we didn't have chances to score - the opportunities were there.

"We pride ourselves on creating those opportunities but that little bit we were missing, we've got to realise that is something we've got to go out and get.

"You'll only get it yourself, it won't be given to you.