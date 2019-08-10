Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore hails 'never say die' attitude in draw at Rochdale
Darren Moore was delighted with a ‘never-say-die’ attitude from his Doncaster Rovers side as they rescued a point at Rochdale.
Kieran Sadlier powered home a header in injury time – his second goal in two games – to cancel out Aaron Morley’s opener for Rochdale and earn Rovers a deserved share of the spoils.
Though he admitted being disappointed with some of his side’s play in the final third, Moore was pleased overall with the performance at Spotland.
“It’d have been cruel for us to have lost this game,” Moore said.
“I said to the boys their spirit, endeavour and fight back was excellent.
“You have to remember that we got rocked with the injury to Alex Baptiste. We adjusted really well and composed ourselves well.
“Despite Rochdale’s rotation during the game I thought we got our off the ball work right.
“So to see us concede a goal in that manner, from the second phase of play, was really disappointing.
“What we had was a never-say-die attitude and we saw that.
"Kieran scored us a wonderful goal, a towering header and it was no more than we deserved.”
“I thought today was a wonderful advert for League One,” Moore said.
“I thought it would be a game of football today with two teams that want to get the ball down and play.
“I thought Rochdale did well and so did we in spells.
“I think both teams will be disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded – theirs being a cross-cum-shot and ours being from a set piece.”