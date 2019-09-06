Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore explains Ali Crawford depature

Ali Crawford

Rovers cancelled the contract of the Scottish midfielder on transfer deadline day, paving the way for him to join League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

With options limited for Crawford since Moore's arrival in July, the Rovers boss felt it would have been wrong to stand in the way of an opportunity to start matches.

“I just felt it was right,” Moore said.

“Me and Ali spoke about the situation. Bolton and Keith had shown a real desire in him.

“We spoke and it was an adult, open conversation.

“He just felt it was right for him to go. He just wants to compete and play first team football.

“Even though the opportunity was here, he felt he would have to wait for the opportunity.

“Probably at Bolton they are more open to granting him that.

“That was it really. It was amicable, it was agreed.

“We wish Ali all the success at Bolton and we wish him well going forward for him and his family.

“He's done well for us here and even at the start of the season under my reign he did very good.

“We both came together, there was an opportunity and it felt like the right thing to do.”

Crawford made 42 appearances for Rovers last season after joining from Hamilton but managed only a single start in the Carabao Cup following Moore's appointment in the summer.

And the Rovers boss says his lack of game time was more down to the form of others rather than Crawford’s own ability.

“It was about opportunity and chance,” Moore said.

“It was nothing about Ali’s ability. Ali was a fantastic individual to work with.

“His use of the ball was very, very good.

“I just think he probably felt at this stage of his career that he was desperate to start.