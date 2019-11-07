Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore expecting to have to overcome another shutdown job at AFC Wimbledon

Darren Moore

Rovers toiled against a high press from well-organised Burton Albion last weekend and were fortunate to come away with a 2-2 draw.

Moore expects Saturday's hosts AFC Wimbledon will focus on nullifying Rovers' attacking threat in the FA Cup first round tie at Kingsmeadow.

"It'll be no different again in terms of what they're about," Moore said. "That's the strength of their game.

"It's a difficult place to go and they use it to their advantage and thrive on it.

"Why not, if it works?

"We've got all those aspects to look at and deal with but the big factor is we're going to an in-form team with a new manager that has made them a really solid and difficult team to play against.

"We've got some prep work to do before then but we've got to make sure the work is right to put in a shift on Saturday to come away with the points."

Rovers have visited AFC Wimbledon during the last two seasons and struggled to make an impression on both occasions with the hosts succeeding in preventing them from getting their passing game going.

The Dons took only three points from their opening 11 matches but have won three and drawn one of their last five League One games.

Wally Downes was initially suspended in late September after being charged by the FA over bets placed on games.

Assistant Glyn Hodges took charge on a caretaker basis before being handed the role permanently when Downes was sacked having been handed a 28 day suspension from all football activity.

Hodges has helped spark a revival for Wimbledon and Moore believes they are no showing their 'true form' as he expects a tough game this weekend.

"We know what their heroics have been in the cup and the tradition in there," he said.

"It's a great game for us. It's a League One clash and both teams get the chance to look at each other.

"Glyn has done well since he's come in and he's steadied the ship.

"They're finding true form again.