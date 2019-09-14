Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore disappointed to only take a draw from Ipswich Town trip
Darren Moore admitted he felt a pang of disappointment despite an excellent performance from Doncaster Rovers as they were held to a goalless draw at Ipswich Town.
Rovers created by far the greater number of real chances in the game at Portman Road but failed to twist the knife against a side expected to lead the charge for promotion to the Championship.
And while they turned in arguably their most composed and controlled performance of the campaign, earning their first clean sheet in the process, Moore said he felt they should have won the game.
"I think it is a little bit of disappointment," Moore said.
"We did have the openings.
"To come away here and perform the way we did and create the chances we did. I can think of a couple of openings in the first half and a couple in the second.
"To not capitalise and take them is a bit of disappointing.
"But I've got to look at the positives - a clean sheet, a point, a difficult place to come and see the players perform like that.
"The only small critique of the players was in that final third."
"We had a game plan to come and win the game," Moore added.
"I feel based on the full 90 minutes that we were worthy of the win.
"If you don't win the game, you make sure you don't lose it and we haven't been beaten.
"Credit to the players, I thought they performed well. We just didn't get that killer touch for a goal."
Moore confirmed Kazaiah Sterling missed the game as a result of the dead leg he picked up in the win over Rotherham United the previous weekend.
