Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore details striker hunt as he targets replacements for John Marquis

Moore revealed offers are in place for two strikers with records 'every bit as good, if not better' than Marquis, who joined Portsmouth on Thursday.

The Rovers boss also said he has an alternative plan to target several players who could offset the loss of Marquis' goals but

"We have two in for pedigree, out-and-out, pound for pound, every bit as good a record if not better," Moore said.

"And we've got one or two others on the outside that we think can fill it in with one or two others.

"I'm going for pound for pound pedigree if I can but we know there may be one or two others in for them.

"We're trying to get them in. The players and their advisers know that so we'll wait and see.

"There are two routes we can do and at the minute we're going down the pedigree route."

"We have got offers in for players, they are in.

"You can get the offers in but the hardest thing is getting them over the line.

"There is an agreement in there, everything is all in place but it's just the final push and that final push is the hardest bit.

"It's about the individuals agreeing this is the place to come."

Moore said he is willing to sign both striker for whom deals have been offered.

Talks opened over the two deals earlier this week, prior to Marquis' departure in a deal worth close to £2million - funds Moore has been given the green light to reinvest.

The Rovers boss admitted he is unsure whether new signings will be secured in time for Saturday's opening day of the season against Gillingham at the Keepmoat.

"It's on-going," he said.

"My job is to focus on Saturday and leave it to the powers that be.

"We've identified who we would like. If it works, it works. If not, we crack on.