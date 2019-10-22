Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore delighted as ruthless Rovers keep standards high in Southend mauling
Darren Moore made no apology for encouraging and barracking his Doncaster Rovers players as they ran out comfortable winners at Southend United.
Even at 3-1 up and against nine men, Moore was admonishing his players for poor play and cut a lively figure on the sidelines as they went on to secure an emphatic 7-1 win.
And the Rovers boss insisted standards must be maintained however comfortable a position his side find themselves in.
"It's about the standards that we're setting at this football club and the culture that we're trying to work under," Moore said. "Everybody is adhering to them.
"It would have been easy to take the foot off the pedal at 3-1 but you saw a fully committed performance from the team right through to the last minute."
Kwame Thomas scored twice with Ben Sheaf, Ben Whiteman, Kieran Sadlier, Alfie May and Jon Taylor also on the scoresheet as Rovers came from a goal down after Southend took a shock lead through Isaac Hutchinson after Ethan Hamilton had been sent off on five minutes.
Stephen McLaughlin was also dismissed early in the second half.
Rovers managed the game superbly, keeping possession and moving the ball with ease and precision.
And Moore was delighted with the professionalism of his side.
"What I said to the boys was to not get caught up with the rigmarole of the game," he said.
"Be professional, keep 11 players on the pitch, be disciplined and not detract from what we're here to do which is win the game.
"That is exactly what we've done."