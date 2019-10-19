Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore delighted with reaction from players as Rovers bounce back to winning ways

Darren Moore

Rovers were comprehensively beaten for the first time this season as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Oxford United.

But they bounced back in fine style for a well-deserved 2-0 triumph against a Bristol Rovers side that arrived at the Keepmoat unbeaten since August.

“It was an honest reflection of where we were as a group last week and I will always do that because you’ve seen the game and the performance so I’m just sharing what we felt at the time,” he said.

“It’s not a blame culture. We don’t have a blame culture here when we look at things. We just see what we can learn from them as a group.

“I just thought for the game at Oxford – while I don't want to take anything away from Oxford, I hoped we'd have gone to them in their backyard and given them more of a game than what we did.

“We were all right in spells but I thought where we’re at and what we demand, it just wasn’t quite there for us.

“But in terms of the response, it was an incredible week where we’ve all worked hard. The response from the group has been excellent and we got our just rewards.

“The consistency we found throughout the game, the work and the detail we did during the week, working off the ball and on it, I've seen all evidence of that which paid to getting the result.

"We know Bristol Rovers were a strong team, a form team but I don't think we gave them much room to implement their style of play.

"I thought we took the game away from them in terms of managing the ball with good passing and movement.

"It was a good team performance and a worthy three points."