Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on the challenge of ending Coventry City's perfect record at 'home'
Darren Moore has urged his Doncaster Rovers players to enjoy the occasion as they look to become the first side to take points off Coventry City at St Andrews.
Despite the disruption of being forced away from the Ricoh Arena after talks broke down with owners, rugby union outfit Wasps, the Sky Blues have thrived this season and have a perfect record at their temporary home.
Attendances for their games at Birmingham City's St Andrews - around 20 miles from Coventry - have been between 5,500 and 6,500 so far.
But Moore expects there will be a good atmosphere as two of League One's form teams face off.
"The arena is a fantastic one to play your football in, St Andrews," Moore said.
"If you are playing on Saturday it's a great game to play in, one you want to be playing in, with both teams at the right end of the table where they want to be.
"It adds to a pulsating atmosphere.
"It's good for both sets of fans in terms of where they're at. It's a good game to look forward to.
"My players should be looking forward to it, playing a wonderful arena and against a wonderful opposition."
Moore insists he is not surprised by Coventry's form in their temporary home - largely due to the influence manager Mark Robins has had on the squad.
"Not really because relatively they're in the area," he said.
"And I think managed by someone I know, he's settled them down, he's had good continuity there and he's recruited well.
"I'm not surprised in terms of the momentum that they've got. They've had a good season.
"Both teams go head to head and both have started the campaign strong."
Moore confirmed on loan Tottenham Hotspur striker Kazaiah Sterling will not be fit to face Coventry despite returning to training.