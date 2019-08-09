Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore calls for patience as he puts his stamp on the squad

Darren Moore

Rovers turned in a disjointed first half performance in their opening game of the season against Gillingham last weekend before showing great improvement after the break.

Moore says a complete performance from his side should not be expected just yet, a little more than four weeks after his appointment.

The Rovers boss is continuing his pursuit of reinforcements, particularly in attacking areas, while also overseeing work with the existing squad on implementing his style of play.

And he is not expecting an overnight revolution at Cantley Park.

“The supporters were tremendous last week,” Moore told the Free Press. “But there's probably going to need to be a bit of patience needed.

“We keep working but it’s almost, relatively a new team.

“With that comes different advantages and different disadvantages.

“Be patient, we're a work in progress.

“We’ve made big strides in the short space of time since I’ve come in and I’m grateful to the squad for the work they’ve put in.

“Even some of the younger players have matured in that time with the work.

“But we don’t stop there and we keep going.”

As to when he expects the squad to be up to speed and playing as a ‘Darren Moore side’ the 45-year-old believes it will be an on-going process.

“It’s a hard one really because I’d like to say we've got it now,” he said.

“But the fact of the matter is it’s early doors and I’m just being honest with everybody that we've got more or less a new team here.

“They've got wonderful ability and I’m trying to tap into that and unleash that ability within the squad.

"We’ve worked only a few weeks and we've had a full week running up to this next game.

“Let’s see what happens but we're trying to get there as quickly as we can.

“As long as everyone is together and working together, as we are, I’m sure we’ll get there sooner rather than later.

“But it takes time, it really does.

“We're trying to make sure we edge closer each week because when you implement it in training, you need to see it in games and feel it in games and win doing that.