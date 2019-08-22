Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore believes Bolton's youngster will have wanted to play in postponed game

Darren Moore

Troubled Bolton took the decision to call off the scheduled League One fixture at the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday afternoon, citing guidelines for teenage players which suggest they should only be involved in senior matches once a week.

In administration and unable to sign new players, Bolton have been forced to name youngsters in their matchday squads so far this season, with the side that drew with Coventry City earlier this month being the youngest in their history.

Moore - who worked as both an U18 and U23 coach at previous club West Bromwich Albion - expressed sympathy towards Bolton's plight and their decision making process.

But he does believe the young players that the Trotters' management were concerned by will have been keen to play.

"I do get it and I do understand the issues with the welfare and the detriment to the players," Moore said.

"Having worked at that level, I don't know what the mindset and the condition of the players was, but I would imagine for the players it was an opportunity to put on the shirt for Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

"If you're 17, 18, 19, the opportunity may never arise again. Those players are playing for Bolton and may never have been given an opportunity this season.

"From the players point of view, we might be saying this but they might be a different outcome. They might be thinking 'family members are watching, I'm playing on the stage.'

"It's probably a dream come true far more early than what they would have thought.

"In terms of their development and their understanding, their desire to be professional footballers, I'd probably question that because maybe all of that.

"But also I can understand from a professional point of view, looking at them and the mentality and physicality they would have had to exert against the opposition, I get that as well.