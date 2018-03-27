Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson will not break up Wright-Baudry partnership

Darren Ferguson says he sees no reason to break up the defensive partnership of Joe Wright and Mathieu Baudry.

And that declaration comes with Andy Butler and Andy Boyle both poised to return to action for Doncaster Rovers.

Wright and Baudry have managed back-to-back clean sheets since forging their partnership and Ferguson has been impressed with their developing relationship.

“I think they’ve done very well,” Ferguson told The Star.

“They’ve played two games together and kept two clean sheets so you can’t ask for more than that.

“They’ve organised well. I think they give you something different.

“Frenchie is very composed on the ball but can defend as well. Joe has been pretty consistent throughout the season before and now after his injury.

“They’ve been very good. I’ve been delighted with them.

“Behind them, Marko Marosi has done very well also.

“They’re keeping clean sheets and we’ve had three from the last four games. Unfortunately that crazy last ten minutes at Rotherham was the one that wasn’t.

“For me, when they’ve got the shirt and I think they’re playing well and doing well enough, generally I wouldn’t feel the need to change it unless it was for a physical reason.

“That may be the case between the Friday and Monday games this weekend.

“But certainly I think that Wright and Baudry have done enough to keep their shirts at the moment.”

Butler and Boyle have both been in full training this week following respective knee and groin injuries.

Both will be assessed ahead of Friday’s trip to Blackpool with Ferguson reiterating that he will not risk either man unless absolutely necessary,