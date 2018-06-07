Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson ‘to take break from football’

Darren Ferguson could be set to take a break from football after walking away from his job with Doncaster Rovers.

The Scot had been linked with the vacant MK Dons position but former Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale was unveiled as the League Two outfit’s new manager yesterday.

Ferguson’s difference of opinion with Doncaster’s board about the level of finance required to challenge for promotion to the Championship came to a head on Monday night when he quit as Rovers manager following almost three years in charge.

He has also had family issues to contend with over recent weeks after his father, Sir Alex, underwent emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

Sources have told The Star that the former Peterborough and Preston boss may now favour a break from the game.

However, he is still likely to be interested in any vacancies which present a realistic chance of managing in the Championship again.

Ferguson stated “I don’t want to be a League One manager and I’ve made that clear” when he was asked about the budget talks by the local media in late April.

Barnsley, relegated back to League One, also appointed Daniel Stendel as their new head coach yesterday.

Leeds United and Bradford City are still looking for new managers.

Rovers, meanwhile, expect their new boss to challenge for the play-offs next season.

The candidates selected for interview will be asked to explain how they will guide Rovers to a top six finish in the coming season.