Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson thinks positive ahead of important festive fixtures

Darren Ferguson was keen to accentuate the positive with his players ahead of today’s game at Bristol Rovers.

While making the long journey south west yesterday, Rovers could reflect on a run of just two defeats in their last 11 games in all competitions.

However, just one win from their last six league games has left Ferguson’s side too close to the drop zone for comfort and has ramped up the importance of three winnable festive fixtures.

Following today, Rovers host Northampton Town on Boxing Day and Rochdale on Friday night.

And while recent performances have offered the manager plenty of encouragement, he concedes it is all about getting the right results over the next few days.

“I think we’ve been playing fairly well,” said Ferguson.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance after going 1-0 up against Oldham, and I wasn’t happy with the result. We’ve spoken about it.

“I thought the performance at Oxford was solid but we need to find a way of getting better results. That’s the bottom line.

“I do believe that the performances will get us there.”

He added: “The players need to keep learning. We need to keep on showing them certain things and speaking to them about certain things.

“We need to keep the positivity in the place.

“The one thing for certain is that we’ve not lost any belief in each other. That’s clear in the performances. That’s important.

“It’s important, yes, that I speak to them about the things we need to get better at but also I need to encourage them and show them the positive stuff we’ve done in games.

“Given the fact we had so many injuries last week it would’ve been a hell of a result. Nine injuries in this league is hard to carry.

“But there were many things in the performance that I felt we did quite well. Again we looked solid.

“But during this period you probably go away from the performances as opposed to the results. Get the results.

“They’re so quick the games. If can come out of it with a good points total and then you go again in the new year.”