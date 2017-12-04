Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson hails ‘complete performance’ against Scunthorpe

Darren Ferguson hailed a ‘complete performance’ from Doncaster Rovers in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Scunthorpe United.

Tommy Rowe scored twice and Liam Mandeville continued his rich vein of goalscoring form as Rovers booked their place in tonight’s third round draw with minimum fuss.

The Iron had gone into yesterday’s derby on the back of five straight wins and unbeaten in their last ten games.

“They’re a very good side and currently they’re the in-form team in the country,” said Ferguson.

“I fully expect them to be right up there challenging in the league.

“But we did a lot of things very well today and it was a complete performance from the team.

“We didn’t give them a minute, we didn’t give them an inch.

“But what was good about it and what made us do that was we kept the ball well and we kept playing our football which meant we could get up the pitch as a team and which meant we could press as a team. That was the most important thing.

“We just got a bit edgy at the start of the second half and we could’ve kept the ball better.

“The players have, quite rightly, come in for some criticism at times this season but you’ve got to praise them on that performance today.”

Matty Blair was withdrawn at half time suffering a calf strain and will be monitored this week.