Doncaster Rovers: Crystal Palace star man Wilfried Zaha banned for Sunday’s FA Cup tie​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Crystal Palace will be without star man Wilfied Zaha when they visit Doncaster Rovers on Sunday after the forward saw his appeal against suspension rejected by the FA.

Zaha was charged with improper conduct and handed an additional one-game ban after applauding the referee's decision to show him a second yellow card in Palace’s clash with Southampton.

Palace appealed the decision but the FA rejected it and the 26-year-old will therefore serve his ban in Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie at the Keepmoat.

On loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi could make his first start for Roy Hodgson's side against Rovers.