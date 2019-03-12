Doncaster Rovers: Confidence boosting performance as good as the result at Blackpool for Grant McCann

Grant McCann believes the manner of Doncaster Rovers' performance in the draw at play-off rivals Blackpool could prove even more important than the point itself.

Rovers came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in horrendous conditions at Bloomfield Road, helping to maintain their place in League One's top six.

And they delivered improved performance from recent matches, with renewed energy and drive to boost confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.

"It was about getting the belief back into the boys," McCann said. "This performance shows me that the boys have got a different side to them and hopefully that stands us in good stead.

"I think I touched on it probably three or four games ago that no game is going to be easy in this run in.

"You have to show that grit and determination and you have to show that energy.

"We had a good chat this week about not thinking about winning, but thinking about performing,

"I thought we showed that. We thought about performance and what we're good at.

"We were unfortunate to come away not winning the game but Blackpool will probably say they should have won it.

"I was pleased with my boys today."

McCann revealed James Coppinger was the only player he opted to rest for the game with the veteran starting on the bench before coming on to set Tommy Rowe up for his stunning equaliser.

Rowe, Ali Crawford, Alfie May and Kieran Sadlier all came into the side with Herbie Kane and Aaron Lewis dropped to the bench as McCann looked to freshen up his team.