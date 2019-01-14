Doncaster Rovers complete signing of defender Rian McLean

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of versatile defender Rian McLean on an 18-month deal.

McLean has joined Rovers from tier seven side Enfield Town and has been labelled a ‘player to develop’ by Grant McCann.

The 20-year-old was released by Leyton Orient last summer and joined Enfield, for whom he made 15 appearances this season.

He underwent a trial with Rovers late last year, featuring for the U23s in their Premier League Cup defeat to Sheffield United.

On McLean, Rovers boss McCann said: “We see him as someone who we can develop over the next six months or so to break into our first team.

"He's 6ft1 or 2, he's strong, he's quick, strongly built.

"He can play in two or three positions in the back four and at holding midfield as well.

"His versatility is something we're keen on as well."

McLean’s arrival comes as McCann embarks upon an effort to bolster the Rovers U23 set up with the aim of the age group having a full side within its own right over the next 18 months.