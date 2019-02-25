Doncaster Rovers: Cody Prior signs contract extension

Teenage midfielder Cody Prior has signed a one-year contract extension with Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan at National League North side Nuneaton Borough, has captained Rovers at U18 and U23 level and has won praise for his consistency and versatility.

Prior has made three first team appearances for Doncaster in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He joins Joe Wright, Alfie May and Louis Jones in penning new terms.

James Coppinger, Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe, Danny Andrew, Marko Marosi and Ian Lawlor are among several players whose current deals expire at the end of this season.